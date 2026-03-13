Indore News: ‘Apni Maa Ka Doodh Nahi Piya Kya’ Man Confronts DMart Worker After He Comments On Mother Feeding Child In Indore-- VIDEO

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from a D-Mart store in Indore has surfaced on social media, showing a man confronting two workers over an alleged comment made while a mother was feeding her child inside the store on Friday.

According to the video recording, a man inside the store claimed that one of the workers at the billing counter made an inappropriate comment while a woman was feeding her child. The man who recorded the video said that the worker commented to another employee standing at a nearby counter, allegedly saying, “Tu piyega doodh?”

Watch the video below :

In the video, the person recording can be seen approaching the two workers at the counter and questioning them about the comment. He points the camera towards them and asks one worker if the other employee made the statement. The second worker appears to respond and says “yes,” suggesting that the comment was made.

During the recording, the man who made the video can also be heard scolding the worker. At one point, he says, “Apni maa ka doodh nahi piya kya tune,” while confronting the employee.

The man then turns the camera towards the woman who was feeding her child and shows her briefly in the video.

The video mainly shows the two workers standing at the counter while the man continues questioning them. Other customers can also be seen in the store during the incident.

It is not yet clear when exactly the video was recorded or what happened before the recording started. But, the worker can be seen getting uncomfortable in the video.

There is also no official statement yet about the incident from the store management or from the workers seen in the video.

The video has been widely shared on social media platforms, with many people expressing concern and debating the behaviour shown in the clip.

Some users have demanded action against the workers if the allegation is proven true.

Authorities or store officials are yet to confirm the full details of the incident in Indore. Further information is awaited.