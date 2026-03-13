MP News: Woman Killed By Son After She Refuses To Serve Him Food In Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed by her son after she refused to give him food in Jabalpur on Friday.

The incident took place in Jamuniya Badariya village under the Kundam police station area of Jabalpur.

According to police, the incident happened when the accused asked his mother to serve him food. When she did not give him food, he became very angry.

In a fit of rage, the son allegedly attacked his mother first with a metal pan used for construction work. After that, he picked up a sickle and attacked her on the neck and face.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the attack and died on the spot. At the time of the incident, other members of the family were also present in the house. However, instead of trying to stop the attack, they ran away to save their own lives as the accused was in a violent state.

Police said the accused’s father along with his other children fled towards a nearby forest to escape. The three family members hid inside the jungle for some time to protect themselves from the accused.

The accused allegedly chased them and also reached the forest area. The frightened family later managed to inform the police about the incident.

After receiving the information, a team from Madhya Pradesh Police reached the village and began a search operation in the forest area. Police surrounded the jungle and after a brief search managed to catch the accused who was hiding there after committing the crime.

Officials from Kundam police station said the accused was arrested from the forest and brought into custody. Police are now questioning him to understand the full reason behind the attack.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

The incident has shocked residents of Jamuniya Badariya village in Madhya Pradesh, with many expressing grief over the tragic death.