MP News: Two Arrested After Uncle, Nephew Electrocuted To Death By Live Wires Set To Kill Wild Boars In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of an uncle and his nephew who were electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric current spread in a field to kill wild boars in Jabalpur district.

The accused were arrested on Thursday.

According to information, the incident took place on February 25 under the Chargawan Police Station limits in Umaria Dumaria village. According to police, Kishan Tekam and his minor nephew Govind, residents of Diyakheda village, had gone towards the fields when they accidentally stepped into a spot where electric current had been illegally passed through wires to kill wild boars that damage crops.

Both were severely electrocuted and died on the spot. After the incident, police reached the location and began an investigation to determine the cause of the deaths.

During the investigation, police examined the site and carried out a technical inspection. It was found that electricity had been deliberately supplied to wires laid in the field. Based on evidence and questioning, police arrested Hiralal Thakur and Rupalal Thakur, residents of Ghughri village.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had spread electric current in the field to protect their crops from wild boars. However, the illegal act led to the deaths of the uncle and nephew.

Station House Officer Abhishek Pyasi said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law. Both men have been arrested and produced before the court.

Police have also warned people against using illegal and dangerous methods to protect crops from wild animals, stating that such actions can pose serious risks to human life.