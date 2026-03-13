MP News: Man Drags 14-Year-Old Girl Into Hut, Allegedly Rapes Her In Shivpuri; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, who forcibly dragged the minor into a field and sexually assaulted her on Thursday night.

The incident took place at 11:30 pm in Deori village under Khaniyadhana police station. According to the complaint, the girl stepped out of her house to use the restroom. At that time, the accused, identified as 50-year-old Kalyan Kushwah—a resident of the same village—forcibly dragged her away to a nearby field.

Forcibly drags minor into hut

The accused resides in a hut situated within the field area where he reportedly took her and sexually exploited her.

According to the complaint, the minor's mother suffers from a mental health condition; consequently, she was unable to confide in her mother about the incident at the time it occurred.

The victim subsequently narrated the entire ordeal to her father, after which he took her to the Khaniyadhana police station to lodge a formal complaint against the accused.

Acting promptly on the information received, the police have arrested the accused.

Khaniyadhana Police Station In-charge, Kedar Singh Yadav, stated that a case has been registered against the accused based on the victim's complaint.

The accused has been booked under Crime Number 69/2026 and charged under relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore had issued directives for swift action, taking into account the gravity of the matter. The police team executed this operation under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule and SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police) Pichhore, Prashant Sharma.