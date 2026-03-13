Indore News: Aniruddhacharya Criticises IPL Team For Signing Pak Cricketer | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Spiritual leader and Katha vachak Aniruddhacharya on Friday criticised Kavya Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Leeds, for signing Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in the inaugural men’s The Hundred auction 2026.

He questioned why Indians show support for Pakistan in such matters.

Sunrisers Leeds, owned by the same group that runs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), bought the 27-year-old leg-spinner for £190,000.

Speaking to IANS at the Sanatan Premier League in Indore, Aniruddhacharya said, “They will throw missiles at us using that money after taking tax. Money should stay within our country. India should become self-dependent, Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Instead of Pakistani cricketers there should be Indian cricketers.

That Pakistan which asks your religion before killing, why so much love for them? These Indian players who are playing here should be selected.”

Emphasising that the Sanatan Premier League is being organised for the first time, he said, “Other cricket leagues were already happening, so why not this.”

He added that such events can encourage young players. “Lord Krishna also played the game of gyan. We all should play sports, as this keeps us healthy.”

He further said religious leaders organise such events in the interest of the country. “Children from villages who were not known to anyone have got a platform here. Religious leaders have organised such an event and it will benefit the future of these children. These players will then be able to serve the nation with the money they earn through this.”