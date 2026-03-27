MP News: Ujjain Airport Project Work Begins Ahead Of Simhastha 2028; 15 Crore Devotees Expected

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the government plans to make 100 new airports under the UDAN scheme, the project work has begun with the aim of making the airport operational before Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.

The airport will be developed on around 240 acres of land in Datana. In the first phase, ATR-72 aircraft are planned to operate from the airport. The current 900-meter runway will be extended to 1800 meters so that bigger aircraft and night landing can be possible in the future. A proposal of about ₹500 crore has already been sent to the central government.

In November 2025, the Madhya Pradesh government signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Since then, coordination and technical work have been moving faster. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared the project a priority and is closely monitoring its progress.

Officials say the airport will boost tourism, hotels, transport and logistics in Ujjain and create more job opportunities. It will also help during Simhastha 2028 by making travel easier and supporting emergency and medical services.

The authorities have started working in mission mode after the central government’s decision to develop 100 new airports under the UDAN scheme.

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Administrative and technical activities related to the Datana airport project have now picked up pace.

Number Of Devotees

Ujjain receives lakhs of devotees every year who come to visit the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. During Simhastha 2028, the number of visitors is expected to reach nearly 15 crore. Officials believe the airport will help manage this large crowd and reduce pressure on road and rail transport.

There are plans to hand over the operation of the proposed Ujjain airport to a private company so that management can be more efficient, faster and technology-based. With private participation, investment in infrastructure can increase quickly, passenger facilities can improve and operations can be managed on time.

It will also reduce the financial burden on the government and share the risks. Through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the airport can be made commercially viable while focusing on improving the quality of services.