MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2nd Phase Of Development Work In Jamsawli Hanuman Lok |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the second phase of development work for the Jamsawli Shri Hanuman Lok.

Yadav made the statement at a gathering on the Jamsawli Temple premises at Pandhurna during the inauguration of the first phase of Shri Hanuman Lok.

He said the state government is moving from ‘Sankalp to Siddhi,' rendering the maxim—Sachcha Waada, Pakka Kam—into reality.

He said three years ago, the grand Mahakal Lok was developed in Ujjain. Afterwards, the government decided to develop major pilgrimage sites across the state as Dhams.

During Chaitra Navratri, the inauguration and foundation-laying of development work worth Rs 362 crore, including Shri Hanuman Lok at the Jamsawli Temple in Pandhurna, is a proud moment, he said.

He said a small 10-bed hospital would also be built there for devotees.

According to Yadav, during Ram Navami, the PM Helicopter Service will begin from Bhopal to Raja Ramchandra Dham, Orchha, on Friday.

Yadav also inaugurated 31 development works worth Rs 111.63 crore and performed Bhoomi Poojan of 33 development works worth Rs 251.18 crore.

Regarding the West Asia war situation, Yadav said the Prime Minister took decisions on foreign policy, keeping dignity and national pride in mind.

As a result, thousands of Indians stranded abroad were able to return to the country safely.

He further said the state government was committed to connecting youth with employment opportunities.

Appointment letters for 70,000 posts have been distributed in the state, including 50,000 recruitments in the energy department.

The government also approved 42,000 new recruitments in the health department.