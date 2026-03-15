 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches Development Projects Worth Over ₹363 Crore In Nepanagar -- VIDEO
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MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches Development Projects Worth Over ₹363 Crore In Nepanagar -- VIDEO

Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation for 127 development projects worth ₹363.82 crore in Nepanagar on Sunday. He also distributed benefits under government schemes. A tribal conference was held under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. Tulsiram Silawat also attended the programme at Nehru Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
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MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches Development Projects Worth Over ₹363 Crore In Nepanagar -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav  inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 127 development projects worth ₹363.82 crore in Nepanagar on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also distributed benefits of several government schemes to eligible beneficiaries during the programme.

A tribal conference and workshop was also organised under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. 

As the Nepanagar Assembly constituency has a significant tribal population, special emphasis was placed on the participation of tribal communities.

The Chief Minister reached Nepanagar around 12 noon and participated in local programmes before leaving at 2 pm.

Extensive preparations were made at Nehru Stadium for the event. Officials, including Harsh Singh, had inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

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During the programme, information about various government welfare schemes was shared with the public, and officials interacted with attendees.

Development exhibitions by departments such as agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, livelihood mission and forest department were also set up at the venue. These stalls showcased the achievements and schemes of different departments.

Meanwhile, Tulsiram Silawat, the minister in charge of the district, also attended the event. He reached the venue around 10 am and later left Nepanagar in the afternoon.

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