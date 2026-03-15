MP News: 10 Gas Cylinders, 47 Consumer Books Seized From Hawker’s House In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have registered a case against a gas agency hawker after officials found gas cylinders stored illegally at his house, as reported on Sunday.

The action was taken in the Bhedaghat police station area. A joint team of the Revenue and Food Department, along with police, conducted a raid at the house of the accused, identified as Sunil Patel, in the Mirganj area.

During the search, the team recovered 10 gas cylinders - 6 domestic and 4 commercial - along with 47 consumers’ gas books from the house. Officials said the cylinders were kept illegally.

When questioned, Sunil Patel could not give a satisfactory explanation for keeping the cylinders and gas books at his home. The team seized the cylinders and documents and informed the police.

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During interrogation, the accused told police that he works as a hawker for Deep Gas Agency, located near Gulaua Chowk in the Sanjeevani Nagar area.

His job is to deliver gas cylinders to consumers in areas including Jhinnha, Mirganj, Ama Hinota, Kudan, Shilpi Nagar and Bhedaghat. Police said he had kept the gas books of 47 consumers with him while distributing cylinders in these areas.

Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.