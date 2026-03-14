MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹39.05 Crore To Ladli Behnas In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred monthly financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana during a state-level ceremony held in Gwalior. The funds were released through a single-click transfer benefiting women across Madhya Pradesh.

To mark the occasion in Mandsaur district, officials organised a district-level programme at the auditorium of the Collector’s Office in Sushasan Bhawan. The event also featured a live telecast of the Chief Minister’s address.

According to District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, BL Bishnoi, a total of Rs 39.05 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of about 2.6 lakh beneficiaries in Mandsaur district.

From the Shabari Mata Temple, the Chief Minister transferred a total of Rs 1,836 crore to more than 1.25 crore women across the state under the scheme.

Women present at the programme expressed gratitude, saying the monthly assistance helps them meet household needs and strengthens their financial independence.

District officials, beneficiaries and media representatives attended the event.