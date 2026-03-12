 MP News: Congress Seeks Recovery Timeline For ₹443 Crore From MLA Sanjay Pathak
Congress state president Jitu Patwari has asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to clarify when ₹443 crore in alleged dues will be recovered from firms linked to BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak. He also questioned alleged benami tribal land purchases and irregular land deals ahead of his March 14 visit to Vijayraghavgarh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has written to the Chief Minister seeking clarification on whether about ₹443 crore in recoveries are pending against BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak’s family firms, according to an official reply given in the Assembly.

If the dues are pending, Patwari asked when the amount will be recovered. Patwari also sought clear answers on several issues ahead of his planned visit to the Vijayraghavgarh Assembly constituency on March 14.

He also questioned the alleged purchase of 1,143 acre of tribal land in the names of poor tribals as benami property. Patwari further asked about the purchase of 309 acre of land belonging to the Sahara group in the names of Pathak’s family members through what he described as an improper process. “When will the land be attached?” he asked.

He also questioned whether the state government had compromised with the MLA under pressure and was not taking action against him.

