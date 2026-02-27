MP News: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak Purchased Benami Property In Names Of Poor Tribals, Claims Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa

MP News: BJP MLA Purchased Benami Property In Names Of Poor Tribals, Claims Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP MLA has purchased 1,143 hectares of land belonging to tribal people in the names of his four poor workers, worth Rs 5,000 crore, Congress MLA Heeralal Alawa told media persons at a joint press conference here on Friday.

He claimed that the MLA had purchased the land in the names of his workers, Natthu Kol, Parhlad Kol, Rakesh Gond and Raghuraj Gond. He alleged that Natthu, Parhlad and Rakesh are below poverty line beneficiaries. Their family members are also working under MGNREGA.

He said that the four are not in a position to purchase land worth crore of rupees. He further said that a complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes against the MLA. The commission had asked the state government to provide details, but the state government has not provided proper details.

He demanded an investigation into their bank accounts and transactions of the past 25 years so that the funding source becomes clear.

Alawa also alleged that the BJP MLA had purchased 31 acre of land in the core area of Pench Tiger Reserve in the names of Rakesh and Natthu, where a resort is under construction.

Social activist Ashutosh Dixit alleged that firms owned by the MLA and his family members are involved in illegal mining of iron ore. The state government, in its reply given in the House, stated that the firms were instructed to pay Rs 443 crore for wrongdoing. However, around six months have passed and the government and the mining department have not recovered the amount.