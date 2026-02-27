MP News: Two Private Member's Bills Passed Unanimously In Assembly | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Assembly on Friday unanimously passed two Private Member's Bills, which will now be sent to the Government of India for approval. Three such bills were tabled in the House.

Congress MLA Hemant Katare presented a bill seeking conversion of Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah National Highway 719 into a six-lane road and repair of the bridge constructed on Chambal river to resume traffic.

Katare said the road had turned into a killer road as it is accident-prone. He added that saints had staged a dharna and former Army personnel had taken out a foot march to New Delhi demanding that the highway be converted into a six-lane road but no action was taken.

MLA Ghanshyam Chandrawanshi presented a bill to upgrade Kalapipal railway station under the Amrit Bharat Yojana.

He said 11 trains halt at the station and thousands of passengers travel through it. However, the platform is very low and passengers face difficulties while boarding trains.

After the discussion, PWD minister Rakesh Singh said the proposals related to the Central Government and the state government was agreeable to forwarding them to Government of India. The House passed the proposals.

Third proposal

The third proposal was brought by Naryawali BJP MLA Pradeep Lariya. He demanded stoppage of Kamayani Express and the Gondwana Express at Makronia railway station. However, he was absent from the House when the bills were discussed.