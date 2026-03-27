MP News: Over 2k Bhandaras In Bhopal, Special Yagya In Ujjain & Akhand Ramayana In Indore-- Devotees Celebrate Ram Navami With Prayers & Feast

MP News: Devotion Peaks in MP; Massive Ram Navami Celebrations, 2,500+ Bhandaras in Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Navami is being celebrated across Madhya Pradesh with devotion and grandeur. Capital Bhopal is hosting over 2500 bhandaras, pujas and processions for devotees.

Religious events like Ram Katha are also being held in Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Earlier, on Maha Ashtami, devotees gathered at major temples for rituals like Kanya Pujan, havan and bhandara.

In Indore, Akhand Ramayana and special Abhishek-Aarti was organised at the famous Ranjit Hanuman Temple.

Special Yagya, Maha Aarti and the historic Veerbhadra flag procession will ne held at the Ram temple located on the banks of Shipra in Ujjain.

In Jabalpur, Ram Katha and folk devotion will be presented through the cultural 'Avirbhaav Samaroh' at Gaurighat on the banks of Narmada.

Similarly, in Gwalior, Ram Navami is being celebrated with faith and enthusiasm, feast as huge crowds of devotees were seen flocking various temples.

On the other hand, heavy footfall of devotees is being witnessed in major temples, including Nalkheda, Maihar and Bageshwar Dham. Religious events like Kanya Pujan, Havan and Bhandara will continue throughout the day. Devotees visited temples in the state and prayed for happiness and prosperity.

'Bhandara' at around 2500 places in Bhopal

According to Chandrashekhar Tiwari, President of Hindu Utsav Samiti, this time Ram Janmotsav will be celebrated on a large scale across the city.

The main ceremony marking the birth of Lord Rama was performed at 12:00 PM.

Special preparations are underway at the Kherapati Temple in New Market, the temples in the Atal Path area, and the renowned Ram Temple in the Sabzi Mandi area of Old Bhopal.

Alongside religious events, large-scale community feasts 'bhandaras' will also be organised across the city. According to the committee, these feasts will be held at approximately 2,500 to 3,000 locations in Bhopal.

Devotion prevailed across temples statewide; 'havans', worship rituals, and community feasts 'bhandaras' were organised at temples in numerous locations, including Balaghat, Sendhwa, Neemuch, and Bhopal.

Nearly one lakh devotees visited the Badi Bijasan temple in Sendhwa, while long queues formed at the Kalika temple in Bhopal.