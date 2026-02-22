 MP News: Tractor Trolley Claims Life Of Newlywed Woman, Husband Escapes With Minor Injuries
A newlywed woman was tragically crushed to death by an out-of-control tractor trolley near Piparwas village in Sheopur’s Agra police station area. Her husband, riding with her, suffered minor injuries. The tractor driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case, conducted a post-mortem, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident claimed the life of a newlywed woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur after being struck by an out-of-control tractor trolley.

The accident occurred in the Agra police station area of ​​the district. The woman was accompanied by her husband Devesh Dhakad, when the accident took place. Upon receiving the news of the accident, both families were devastated.

According to reports, the new couple husband were on their motorbike when a out-of-control tractor trolley struck them near Piparwas village in the Agra police station area of ​​Sheopur district.

The impact caused the woman to fall onto the road, where she was tragically crushed by the trolley’s wheels. Her husband sustained minor injuries and is reported to be in shock following the incident. The tractor driver fled the scene, abandoning the tractor trolley.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Agra police station in-charge arrived at the scene with his team and the victim was admitted to the Vijaypur Community Health Center, where doctors declared her dead.

Police took the body into custody, conducted a post-mortem, and handed it over to the family and have begun further proceedings. Meanwhile, the husband remains in deep shock after the death of his newlywed wife.

Agra Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Sharma stated that Atiwal Dhakad, a resident of Piparwas, informed the police that his son, Devesh Dhakad, was traveling from Agra towards Piparwas on his motorcycle when Pancham Dhakad, driving his tractor trolley, approached from Babanwas.

Devesh collided with the trolley. His wife fell onto the road and was crushed by the trolley's wheels, resulting in her death. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to apprehend the absconding accused.

