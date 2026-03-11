MP News: Three Children, Including a 20-Day-Old Newborn Baby Found Dead In Well In Khargone | File Pic (Representative Image)

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Panic was triggered in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone after villagers informed police about finding the bodies of three children in a well located in a field of a farmer on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Malgaon Bhomwada village under Sanawad Police Station.

As per reports, a labourer couple had been living at the farm along with their three children while working on the field of farmer Mukesh Bhamoria.

On the day of the incident, the parents had gone to work as usual, leaving their three children at their residence. The deceased children were identified as Karan (4), Arjun (2.5) and a 20-day-old newborn baby.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Archana Rawat and Dharmendra Yadav inspected the scene and collected statements from villagers and family members. The bodies were later sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A forensic team and doctors from Khargone also reached the hospital to assist with the investigation.

According to police, the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report. Authorities have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.