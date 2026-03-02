MP News: Special Camp Held In Jhabua To Issue Disability Certificates | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A special medical camp for persons with mental and intellectual disabilities was organized on Monday under the direction of Collector Neha Meena to facilitate the issuance of disability certificates and ensure access to pension benefits.

The Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department provides 21 types of monthly disability pensions. However, due to the absence of a psychiatrist in recent years, persons with mental disabilities in the district were either not issued certificates by the medical board or were referred to Indore, resulting in hardship and delays in pension approval.

After the matter was raised during a public hearing, the Collector directed Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Baghel to organise a special camp.

The Social Justice Department was instructed to identify eligible beneficiaries and process their certification and pension proposals. In coordination with the Indore division, a specialist doctor was deputed to the district hospital.

A total of 29 disability certificates were issued at the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre and the district hospital. Representatives of local organisations and rehabilitation experts were present during the camp.