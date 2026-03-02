 MP News: Special Camp Held In Jhabua To Issue Disability Certificates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Special Camp Held In Jhabua To Issue Disability Certificates

MP News: Special Camp Held In Jhabua To Issue Disability Certificates

The Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department provides 21 types of monthly disability pensions. However, due to the absence of a psychiatrist in recent years, persons with mental disabilities in the district were either not issued certificates by the medical board or were referred to Indore, resulting in hardship and delays in pension approval.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Special Camp Held In Jhabua To Issue Disability Certificates | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A special medical camp for persons with mental and intellectual disabilities was organized on Monday under the direction of Collector Neha Meena to facilitate the issuance of disability certificates and ensure access to pension benefits.

The Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department provides 21 types of monthly disability pensions. However, due to the absence of a psychiatrist in recent years, persons with mental disabilities in the district were either not issued certificates by the medical board or were referred to Indore, resulting in hardship and delays in pension approval.

After the matter was raised during a public hearing, the Collector directed Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Baghel to organise a special camp.

Read Also
Indore News: Two Arrested With Stolen Items Including ₹2.15 Lakh In Cash
article-image

The Social Justice Department was instructed to identify eligible beneficiaries and process their certification and pension proposals. In coordination with the Indore division, a specialist doctor was deputed to the district hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches In Mumbai Over Suspected ISIS Online Propaganda Links
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches In Mumbai Over Suspected ISIS Online Propaganda Links
Body Of Missing Teenager Recovered From Abandoned Quarry Near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Body Of Missing Teenager Recovered From Abandoned Quarry Near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
Major Fire Breaks Out At Thane Warehouse, No Casualties Reported
Thane Municipal Corporation To Publicly Name Property Tax Defaulters, Intensifies Recovery Drive
Thane Municipal Corporation To Publicly Name Property Tax Defaulters, Intensifies Recovery Drive

A total of 29 disability certificates were issued at the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre and the district hospital. Representatives of local organisations and rehabilitation experts were present during the camp.

Read Also
Indore News: Police To Remain Fully Equipped, Alert During Festivals, Says Commissioner Of Police...
article-image

Follow us on