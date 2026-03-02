Indore News: Police To Remain Fully Equipped, Alert During Festivals, Says Commissioner Of Police Santosh Kumar Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh on Sunday convened a meeting with senior police officers and issued instructions for stringent security arrangements during the Holi festival in the city.

Senior officers, including Additional Commissioner RK Singh and Additional Commissioner Amit Singh, DCPs, ACPs and all station in-charges, attended the meeting. The Commissioner of Police said that during festivals such as Holi, Dhulendi, Rang Panchami and the month of Ramzan, a large police force will be deployed across the city.

He said police personnel will remain fully equipped and alert to monitor all activities. CCTV cameras and drones will be used for surveillance across all four zones of the city. Drone control units will keep watch on sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident. Strict action will be taken against anti-social elements, habitual offenders and those creating trouble under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Special attention will be paid to maintaining communal harmony to ensure that no religious sentiments are hurt. Police will also monitor social media platforms to curb the spread of rumours or inflammatory content. Coordination will be maintained with the Indore Municipal Corporation, the electricity department and health services to ensure smooth arrangements. Citizens have been urged to celebrate the festivals peacefully and responsibly.