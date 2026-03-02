 Indore News: Two Arrested With Stolen Items Including ₹2.15 Lakh In Cash
Indore police arrested two suspects, in Khajrana within 48 hours of a car theft. Stolen items worth over ₹4 lakh—including ₹2.15 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, and a scooter—were recovered. The suspects reportedly planned the theft for quick money. Investigations revealed one suspect’s sister tried to mislead police; further probes are ongoing into their involvement in other cases.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police claimed to have solved a theft case within 48 hours and arrested two suspects in the Khajrana area on Sunday.

According to police, the case was registered following a complaint by a resident who reported that cash and valuables were stolen from his car after a window was broken near a hotel in the area. Police began an investigation using technical inputs and by examining CCTV footage from nearby locations.

Based on the inputs, police traced the suspects near Scheme No. 134 and arrested them while they were allegedly trying to flee. The suspects were identified as Dhruv Gaud of the Sadar Bazar area and Bablu Rajput of the Raoji Bazar area of the city. During the investigation, police recovered stolen property worth more than Rs 4 lakh, including Rs 2.15 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and a scooter.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly said they had planned the theft to earn quick money and fulfil personal desires. Police said the sister of one of the suspects had also attempted to mislead investigators by accompanying the complainant to the police station. Further investigation is under way to ascertain their possible involvement in other theft cases.

