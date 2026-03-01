Indore News: Relatives Carry Patient On Stretcher, Wheelchair At MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh video linked to the city’s government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has surfaced, showing two separate incidents in which patients were moved by their relatives inside the hospital premises.

In the video, family members are seen pushing a patient on a stretcher within the campus. In another sequence, relatives are seen bringing a patient on a wheelchair towards the casualty department. Both the stretcher and wheelchair appear to belong to the government hospital.

The development comes days after another video from the same hospital went viral, raising concerns over patient handling and management. However, officials said no formal complaint has been lodged in the latest case so far.

Hospital clarification

Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said the matter had come to his notice and that the video was recorded on Saturday. “In the first clip, the patient on the stretcher was being brought by relatives from the OPD towards the casualty ward. As soon as the hospital ward boy noticed this, he reached the spot and assisted in taking the patient inside,” he said.

Regarding the second clip, Dr Yadav said an ambulance had dropped the patient near the hospital gate. “The relatives were moving the patient on a wheelchair towards casualty. Hospital staff intervened and ensured that the patient was taken inside for treatment,” he added.

Earlier viral video sparks queries

Around 13 days ago, another video from MY Hospital went viral on social media. In that clip, two women were seen pushing a patient on a wheeled stretcher across a busy road near the Government Dental College towards the hospital.

The hospital’s main gate was reportedly closed at the time, forcing the women, believed to be the patient’s relatives, to cross traffic and move towards another gate. The one-minute-and-21-second video triggered concerns about patient safety and hospital access management.