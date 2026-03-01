 Indore News: Relatives Carry Patient On Stretcher, Wheelchair At MY Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Relatives Carry Patient On Stretcher, Wheelchair At MY Hospital

Indore News: Relatives Carry Patient On Stretcher, Wheelchair At MY Hospital

A video from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital shows relatives moving patients on a stretcher and wheelchair within the hospital. Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said staff intervened in both cases to assist patients. The clip follows an earlier viral video showing patients being wheeled across a busy road due to the hospital gate being closed, raising concerns about safety and management.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Relatives Carry Patient On Stretcher, Wheelchair At MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh video linked to the city’s government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has surfaced, showing two separate incidents in which patients were moved by their relatives inside the hospital premises.

In the video, family members are seen pushing a patient on a stretcher within the campus. In another sequence, relatives are seen bringing a patient on a wheelchair towards the casualty department. Both the stretcher and wheelchair appear to belong to the government hospital.

The development comes days after another video from the same hospital went viral, raising concerns over patient handling and management. However, officials said no formal complaint has been lodged in the latest case so far.

Hospital clarification

FPJ Shorts
'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO
'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO
Iranian Missile Strike Hits Israeli Town Beit Shemesh, Killing Nine; Air Defence Failure Sparks Investigation
Iranian Missile Strike Hits Israeli Town Beit Shemesh, Killing Nine; Air Defence Failure Sparks Investigation
'Pride Of India': Shashi Tharoor Praises Sanju Samson's 'Superlative' Knock Of 97 In Must-Win Clash Against West Indies
'Pride Of India': Shashi Tharoor Praises Sanju Samson's 'Superlative' Knock Of 97 In Must-Win Clash Against West Indies
Mumbai Crime: Forged Civic Papers Used To Grab Police Flat In MHADA Colony, 3 Booked In Mankhurd
Mumbai Crime: Forged Civic Papers Used To Grab Police Flat In MHADA Colony, 3 Booked In Mankhurd

Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said the matter had come to his notice and that the video was recorded on Saturday. “In the first clip, the patient on the stretcher was being brought by relatives from the OPD towards the casualty ward. As soon as the hospital ward boy noticed this, he reached the spot and assisted in taking the patient inside,” he said.

Regarding the second clip, Dr Yadav said an ambulance had dropped the patient near the hospital gate. “The relatives were moving the patient on a wheelchair towards casualty. Hospital staff intervened and ensured that the patient was taken inside for treatment,” he added.

Read Also
Indore News: NIF Global Indore Students Win National Awards At The Society Interior Design...
article-image

Earlier viral video sparks queries

Around 13 days ago, another video from MY Hospital went viral on social media. In that clip, two women were seen pushing a patient on a wheeled stretcher across a busy road near the Government Dental College towards the hospital.

The hospital’s main gate was reportedly closed at the time, forcing the women, believed to be the patient’s relatives, to cross traffic and move towards another gate. The one-minute-and-21-second video triggered concerns about patient safety and hospital access management.

Follow us on