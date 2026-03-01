Indore News: NIF Global Indore Students Win National Awards At The Society Interior Design Competition 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students from NIF Global Indore, a leading institute in interior and fashion design education, have brought laurels to Indore by achieving resounding success in the prestigious Society Interiors Design Competition 2026. The honor was presented at a ceremony held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, on February 28th.

Society Interiors, a renowned publication in the country, has long recognized and honored the work of renowned architects, interior designers, and emerging student designers. This award is considered a prestigious honor that recognizes excellence, innovation, and leadership in the design field.

NIF Global Indore's third-year interior design students, Vinjal Jain, Taha Kapadwala, Swastik Kesarwani, and Anya Jain, won the first prize in the commercial category at the national level. After months of hard work and dedication, their concept, "Pratibimb," was praised by the jury of experienced architects and designers.

The project aimed to design an office that would promote art and artists and showcase the country's heritage. Working on the theme "Pratibimb – Echoes of the Past," the students presented everything from cave paintings to modern digital art in a contemporary way.

Furthermore, second-year interior design students also achieved great success in the same competition. First prize in the West Zone Residential category went to Anant Chouksey, Ayush Yadav, Mubesera Khan, and Ummekulsum Bhopalwala. The students were presented with the awards by Mumbai Mayor Mrs. Ritu Tawde.

Their concept was "Akai-ito," a Japanese term meaning "red thread." It is based on the East Asian belief that an invisible, unbreakable thread connects emotions and relationships between people. The students beautifully captured this idea in their designs.

This achievement marks another major step for NIF Global Indore. The institute is playing a vital role in nurturing young talent and shaping the future of design.