MP News: 18-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Dies After Electric Shock From Water Cooler In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student tragically died after being electrocuted by a water cooler in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday.

According to reports, the tragic incident unfolded around 12 noon. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Raj Tiwari, a resident of Chilla Khurd in Rewa district, who was a first-year student at the Polytechnic College in Naugaon. He was studying while living in Naveen Hostel.

According to the information, after studying, Raj went to drink water from the hostel's water cooler. While he was drinking water from the cooler, he got electrocuted and fell unconscious on the spot. Fellow students immediately rushed him to Naugaon Hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, college principal Ramesh Kumar Goswami informed the family members of the deceased. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. Initially the case appears to be of negligence in electrical supply and servicing.

Students living in the hostel allege that they had earlier complained to the hostel staff about static shocks near the water cooler. Despite this, no actions were taken on time and due to negligence the tragic incident unfolded.

According to peon Madhav Prasad, students faced static shocks near the cooler since Saturday evening.

Students say that if the complaint had been taken seriously, this accident could have been avoided. There is an atmosphere of mourning on the college and hostel premises after the incident.

The police are investigating the entire matter, and a technical investigation of the electrical system will also be conducted.