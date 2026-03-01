Bhopal News: Illegal Dairies, Colonies Razed Near Bhoj Wetland | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Task Force, along with police, on Saturday carried out its first demolition drive across three tehsils of Bhopal.

The drive follows directions issued by Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, who ordered that all encroachments along Bada Talab be identified and removed by March 28.

According to the district administration, major action was concentrated in TT Nagar, Bairagarh and Huzur areas, targeting encroachments within the Full Tank Level of Bada Talab, widely regarded as the city’s lifeline.

TT Nagar SDM Archana Rawat Sharma said the crackdown follows FIRs filed against eight developers of illegal dairies in Singhpur village, who were found to be repeat offenders. The District Task Force has intensified ground-level enforcement across the Bhoj wetland areas.

First major Bhoj wetland action in a decade

In the Bairagarh circle, officials demolished a 150-metre-long boundary wall of a marriage garden, an 8,000sqft concrete structure and a basement using JCB machines.

Officials described it as the first major demolition on the banks of Bada Talab in nearly 10 years. Over the past three days, more than 40 constructions were marked with red flags in the area.

Authorities confirmed that all constructions within 50 metres of the Full Tank Level in urban areas will be demolished. In rural areas, the restriction extends to 250 metres from the Full Tank Level.

Officials said the Wetland Act came into force on March 16, 2022. Any construction undertaken after this date within designated Full Tank Level limits is considered illegal. A survey has so far identified 153 slums and permanent structures, including several high-value properties, within the restricted zone.

Crackdown on illegal dairies near Kaliyasot Dam

A separate action was carried out along the banks of Kaliyasot Dam in Sirpur following orders from the National Green Tribunal. Nine illegal dairies operating from tin sheds were demolished and FIRs were filed against eight dairy owners.

Officials said 18 dairies had been illegally established in the area, where animal husbandry and milk production were being conducted. Despite protests from dairy operators, the administration continued the demolition. Nine more dairies are set to be removed in the coming days.

Two illegal colonies razed in Huzur

In Huzur tehsil, authorities demolished gates, sheds and dug up roads in two illegally developed colonies in Adampur Cantonment.

Action was taken against Krishna Dham Colony, built on 3.9714 hectares across Khasra numbers 101/8, 146 and 153, and Maa Gayatri Dham Colony, spread over 1.9020 hectares on Khasra number 83/1.