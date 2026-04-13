MP News: Seven-Day Power Outage Hits Farmers, Poles Unrepaired | FP Photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Umariya village under the Balagudha region are facing acute hardship as electricity supply has remained disrupted for the past seven days following a storm on Apr 7.

Strong winds damaged the power infrastructure, snapping multiple 11-kV poles in Umariya, Sujanpur, and Ambav villages.

Despite the passage of a week, the damaged poles remain unrepaired, leaving farmers without power for irrigation.

Villagers said they have repeatedly approached the local office of the MP Western Region Power Distribution Company but received only assurances that repairs would begin once poles are available. Farmers alleged that officials have failed to respond promptly to complaints.

To cope with the crisis, many farmers are relying on diesel pumps and other alternatives, increasing their financial burden.

Crops are nearing damage due to lack of timely irrigation, while arrangements for drinking water for livestock have also been affected. Irked villagers cautioned of agitation if the supply is not restored soon and urged authorities to act immediately.