MP News: Railways To Start First Direct Connection Between Indore And Shri Ganganagar From April 2

MP News: Railways Launches First Direct Connection Between Indore And Shri Ganganagar | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railways is set to start a direct train service between Indore and Shri Ganganagar as a summer special, for the first time, as reported on Thursday.

The train from Shri Ganganagar will begin on 2 April 2026, and from Indore on 3 April 2026, operated by North Western Railway from Laxmibai Nagar station, Indore.

Railway expert Nagesh Namjoshi said that train numbers 04735/04736 will provide the first direct connection on this route, making travel from Malwa to Rajasthan easier. Previously, passengers had to change trains via Bhopal or Kota.

Timings

Shri Ganganagar to Indore (04735): Every Thursday from 2 April to 9 July 2026, departs 12:50 PM, reaches Indore 1:55 PM next day.

Indore to Shri Ganganagar (04736): Every Friday from 3 April to 10 July 2026, departs 1:55 PM, reaches Shri Ganganagar 9:55 AM next day.

Route and Stations

The train will pass through Fatehabad, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Madanganj Kishangarh, Kishangarh, Phulera, Rings, Sikar, Laxmangarh, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Churu, Sadulpur, Taranagar Road, Nursar, Ellenabad, Hanumangarh, Suratgarh before reaching Shri Ganganagar.

Railway officials said this service will ease summer travel and provide passengers a direct and convenient connection between Malwa and Rajasthan, along with access to intermediate stations.