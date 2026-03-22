MP News: CSMT-Gorakhpur and LTT-Varanasi Special Trains To Operate During Summer | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Central Railway has decided to operate special trains to manage the increased passenger rush during the summer season.

Major stops for these trains will include Itarsi, Bhopal and Bina stations, benefiting travelers from Madhya Pradesh.

The CSMT-Gorakhpur Special (Train 01079/01080) will run in phases from April.

It will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 10:30 pm, reaching Itarsi by afternoon, Bhopal in the evening, Bina next, and finally Gorakhpur the following morning.

On the return journey, the train will leave Gorakhpur at noon, stopping at Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi, reaching Mumbai on the third day.

Another special train, LTT-Varanasi Special (Train 01073/01074), will operate 3 days a week in April.

Departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in the afternoon, it will reach Itarsi at night, stop at Rani Kamalapati and Bina and arrive in Varanasi the next day.

The return journey will start in the morning from Varanasi, stopping at scheduled stations before reaching Mumbai.

Railway officials said these special trains will help passengers secure confirmed seats during summer vacations.

Travelers are advised to check detailed schedules and halts through NTES, the railway helpline 139, or the official railway website.