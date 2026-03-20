MP Train Updates: Railways To Add Extra AC Coaches To Ahmedabad–Kolkata Express & Surat–Bhagalpur Express With Halts In Ratlam, Bhopal, Satna & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the summer travel season, the West Central Railway has decided to increase the number of Third AC coaches in two major long-distance trains passing through Madhya Pradesh.

Railway officials said the move will help provide more confirmed seats and relief to passengers travelling during the busy summer months.

According to railway authorities, train number Ahmedabad–Kolkata Express will get one additional Third AC coach.

From May 27, the train leaving Ahmedabad will run with six Third AC coaches instead of five, while the train departing from Kolkata from May 30 will also have the same increase.

This train connects several important stations in Madhya Pradesh.

It stops at Ratlam (02:45 AM arrival, 02:55 AM departure), Nagda (03:40 AM–03:45 AM), Ujjain (05:10 AM–05:15 AM), Shujalpur (06:42 AM–06:44 AM), Sant Hirdaram Nagar (08:15 AM–08:20 AM), Bina (10:55 AM–11:05 AM), Sagar (12:10 PM–12:15 PM), Damoh (01:18 PM–01:20 PM), Katni Murwara (02:50 PM–03:00 PM), Bargawan (08:18 PM–08:20 PM) and Singrauli (09:40 PM–09:45 PM).

Surat–Bhagalpur Express

In another decision, railway officials said train Surat–Bhagalpur Express will also get additional Third AC capacity.

From May 23, the train leaving Surat will run with seven Third AC coaches instead of six, while trains departing from Bhagalpur from May 25 will also operate with the increased number of coaches.

The train hs several halths in Madhya Pradesh-- Khandwa, Itarsi, Satna.

Railway officials said the changes will remain in effect until further orders.

The additional coaches are expected to reduce waiting lists and make travel more comfortable for passengers, especially those travelling long distances during the summer holiday season.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest information about coach composition, train timings and stoppages through official railway information systems before starting their journey.

This will help travellers from Madhya Pradesh plan their trips more easily during the busy travel period.