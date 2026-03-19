MP News: Poor Charging Standards Put EV Safety At Risk, Say Experts | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore fire that killed eight people has exposed a major safety gap in Madhya Pradesh’s fast-growing electric vehicle ecosystem, where the absence of a standard operating procedure for EV charging and installation is increasing the risk of such fatal incidents.

However, experts said electric vehicles are built with advanced safety systems and approved under stringent standards, and negligence in installation, poor-quality equipment and unsafe charging habits are turning preventable risks into fatal incidents.

Automobile expert RK Mandloi said the biggest risk lies in how charging infrastructure is handled at homes. Maintaining the correct balance of voltage and current during charging is crucial, as any fluctuation can generate excessive heat and lead to serious hazards.

Loose connections in switch sockets and faulty wiring further increase the risk. Even minor internal sparking due to poor wiring can cause overheating, making it essential to ensure that all charging points and vehicle connections are secure.

Mandloi said EVs are equipped with an auto cut-off system designed to stop charging once the battery is full. However, if this system fails, overcharging can occur, leading to battery overheating and, in extreme cases, explosions.

Experts clarified that EVs are not inherently dangerous. These vehicles are tested under global safety norms and are equipped with battery management systems (BMS), temperature control and fire-resistant battery structures, making sudden ignition unlikely. However, external factors such as voltage fluctuations, short circuits, sparking in meters or poor wiring management can trigger fires.

Home electrical planning crucial for EV safety

Experts said safety during EV charging begins with proper electrical planning at home. A dedicated wiring line ensures that the charging load does not interfere with the rest of the household supply, reducing the chances of overload and short circuits.Proper earthing ensures that excess current is safely discharged into the ground, preventing electric shocks and fire hazards. Installing a miniature circuit breaker (MCB) adds another layer of protection, as it automatically cuts off power in case of faults or abnormal current flow.

No SOP in MP for EV charging safety

Madhya Pradesh currently has no defined SOP for EV charging installation and safety, unlike other states where structured EV policies and clear guidelines are in place. Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the government is working on making EV charging systems and household electrical setups safer.

He said efforts are underway to ensure that faults in charging systems or home-installed electric locks do not lead to such accidents. Officials have inspected the site and are assessing safety gaps to prevent similar incidents in the future.