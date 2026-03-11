MP News: Bhopal–Jodhpur Express Cancelled For 7 Trips In May; Several Trains Affected Due To Yard Work

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to non-interlocking work in the yard at Kanakpura station under the North Western Railway’s Jaipur Division in May, some trains operating from Bhopal Division and passing through it will be affected.

Details are as follows:

Trains to be cancelled:

Train No. 14814 Bhopal–Jodhpur Express will be cancelled for 7 trips from Bhopal on May 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13 and 14.

Train No. 14813 Jodhpur–Bhopal Express will be cancelled for 7 trips from Jodhpur on May 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 12 and 13.

Partially Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 12181, Jabalpur–Ajmer Express, departing from Jabalpur from May 3 to May 5, May 8, and May 11 to May 14 (8 trips), will operate only up to Jaipur. This means the train service will remain partially cancelled between Jaipur and Ajmer.

Train No. 12182, Ajmer–Jabalpur Express, will depart from Jaipur instead of Ajmer from May 4 to May 6, May 9, and May 12 to May 15 (8 trips).

Train No. 22175, Nagpur–Jaipur Express, departing from Nagpur on May 14 (1 trip), will operate only up to Ajmer. Hence, the train service will remain partially cancelled between Ajmer and Jaipur.

Train No. 22176, Jaipur–Nagpur Express, will operate from Ajmer instead of Jaipur on May 15 (1 trip). Hence, the train service will remain partially cancelled between Jaipur and Ajmer.