MP News: PWD Notice To Garoth Council In Mandsaur Over Illegal Road Work, Land Rules Violated, Says Department |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The Garoth Municipal Council has come under scrutiny after the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a notice over an alleged attempt to construct a road on PWD land near the Tehsildar’s residence without permission.

According to officials, earthmoving machines and dumpers were used to dump soil at the site before the department intervened.

PWD Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Saurabh Gehlot stopped the work immediately after receiving information and ensured barricading and fencing at the site to prevent further activity.

The proposed road was intended to provide residents of Maruti Colony with direct access to the Garoth-Bhanpura Road. Currently, the only exit from the colony is through a narrow lane leading towards the New Bus Stand.

Officials said the Municipal Council initiated the work in response to residents’ demands, but did not complete the mandatory legal procedures.

The PWD stated that construction on government land requires prior approval through a formal land acquisition process sanctioned by the district collector. Any work undertaken without this process is treated as encroachment.

“There is no proposal before the council to build a road here. What was seen at the site was part of a routine sanitation drive,” said Girish Sharma, CMO, Garoth.