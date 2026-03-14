MP News: Municipal Officials Review Development Works In Garoth | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A departmental review meeting of the municipal council was held at the council office on Saturday to assess the progress of various civic works and improve administrative functioning. The meeting was chaired by Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia.

During the meeting, detailed reviews were conducted of key departments including construction and planning, sanitation and water supply, accounts, revenue, electricity and the vehicle branch.

Officials discussed the progress of development projects, drinking water supply arrangements, cleanliness drives, tax collection and maintenance of street lights.

Addressing the officials, the council president directed branch in-charges to improve work efficiency and ensure that public welfare projects are completed within the stipulated time.

Chief Municipal Officer Girish Sharma also took a strict stance and warned staff against negligence in government work. He stated that any lapse or delay in official duties would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would be taken against those found responsible.

All departmental heads and municipal staff were present during the meeting.