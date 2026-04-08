MP News: Private Sleeper Bus Collides With Truck After Steering Failure In Ratlam, Five Injured | AI-Generated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding private sleeper bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, causing injuries to 5, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred near Rattangiri Phanta in Ratlam. The victim passengers are from Rajasthan (Barmer) and weer travelling from Jodhpur to Indore.

The accident occurred in the Bilpank police station area on the Ratlam-Indore four-lane highway at around 7 am on Wednesday.

After preliminary investigation, a steering failure in the truck is suspected to be the reason.

According to the report, all the injured are from Barmer of Rajastha and are identified as:

Sheru (son of Solaram),

Ambaram (son of Dhularam),

Raju (son of Ugma), Vishal (son of Hemraj), and

Krishna (son of Jayaram)

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, police personnel from the Satrunda outpost immediately rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital using an ambulance stationed along the four-lane highway.

About the accident

According to reports, the Gajraj Travels private sleeper bus was travelling from Jodhpur to Indore via Ratlam.

Around 7 am on Wednesday, at a location approximately 27 kilometres from Ratlam, near the turn at the Rattagiri junction, the truck travelling ahead suddenly applied its brakes.

Due to the bus's high speed, the driver was unable to control the vehicle, after which it crashed directly into the truck.

It was drizzling at the time the accident occurred. The collision resulted in extensive damage to the front section of the bus, shattering its windshield and windows. Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.

Satrunda Police Outpost, stated that the driver applied the brakes because the truck's steering failed. At that moment, a bus traveling behind the truck crashed into it.

Five people have sustained injuries and have been sent to the medical college. The incident is currently under investigation.