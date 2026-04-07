MP News: Infant Kidnapped In Ratlam, Rescued From Kanpur Through Cyber Cell; 3 Held | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Tal police rescued a two-month-old infant who was abducted and taken to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and arrested three persons involved in the crime.

The case was registered on April 2 after Rahul (23), a resident of Kherajmunia village, filed a complaint alleging that his infant son had been kidnapped by his sister-in-law Sitabai along with her paramour, Balwant. Police booked the accused under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tracked Through Cyber Cell

Acting on technical inputs from the Cyber Cell, a police team traced the accused to Kanpur. The infant was safely recovered from the custody of Sitabai and Balwant Singh Rajput during the operation.

SP Amit Kumar confirmed the arrest of three accused — Sitabai, her paramour Balwantsingh Rajput, and an accomplice, Sonu, who allegedly helped execute the abduction.

Police said further interrogation is underway to ascertain the motive and uncover any wider conspiracy behind the crime.