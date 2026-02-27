MP News: Steering Failure Sends Bus Off Road On Khandwa-Baroda Highway, 16 Injured In Barwani

MP News: Bus Rams Into Field on Khandwa-Baroda Highway, 16 Hurt In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus went out of control and landed in a roadside field in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani. About 16 passengers were injured in this accident. The injured were taken to the community health center.

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Rajpur on the Khandwa-Baroda State Highway in the Barwani district.

What is the matter

According to police reports, a bus traveling from Khargone to Barwani suddenly went out of control. It is being said that due to the failure of the steering system of the bus, the driver could not control the vehicle, and the bus went off the road and into the field.

CCTV camera captures the entire incident

There was chaos at the spot after the accident. With the help of local people and police, the injured were taken out of the bus.

Referred to District Hospital Barwani

All the injured were immediately taken to Community Health Center Rajpur. After first aid, nine seriously injured passengers were referred to District Hospital Barwani.

Passengers suffered fractures, 9 were referred

All 16 injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Center, Rajpur. According to BMO Dr Devendra Romde, after first aid, 9 injured have been referred to District Hospital Barwani due to the possibility of fracture in some passengers. Other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The driver said a loud noise came from beneath the bus as it turned

Bus driver Mukesh Rathore, a resident of Bhekan village, said that while turning from a culvert, a loud noise came from the underside of the bus, causing the vehicle to lose balance and land in a field.

Another passenger, Asaram, said he was going from Jamnia to Barwani. Around 35 people were sitting in the bus at this time. The police have registered a case and seized the bus