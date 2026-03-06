MP News: Pack Of Stray Dogs Attacks Elderly Woman Out For A Night Walk In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on BTI Road in Khargone on late Thursday night.

The district has had a history of stray dog attacks. As per reports, the incident occurred when the victim, identified as Pratibha Modak, a former municipal employee, was walking near Maa Memorial Hospital around 10:30 pm when five stray dogs gheraoed and attacked her.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV. The woman was rescued by a man passing by, preventing a serious tragedy. She was taken to safety after the dogs were driven away.

With the occurrence of a fresh dog attack incident, locals expressed fear of the persistent danger of stray dog attacks in several parts of the district. Locals said that even after the deaths of two children in a stray dog attack, they claimed that the administration took limited measures to control the stray dog menace.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, mandates the local administration to manage stray dogs scientifically.

According to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines, feeding dogs should only be done at designated feeding spots so that they do not congregate in crowded areas and pose a threat to people.

Indore Dog menace

The growing menace of stray dogs in the city has become a serious concern. In just 28 days of February, as many as 4,166 people were bitten by dogs, including 667 minors and 799 women, according to hospital records. Apart from them, 2,700 men also fell victim to dog bites during the same period.

Despite repeated claims by the Municipal Corporation about catching stray dogs and carrying out sterilization drives, residents say that teams responsible for controlling the stray dog population are rarely seen in many areas.