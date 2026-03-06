MP News: Husband Beats Wife To Death With Sticks Over Suspicion Of Illicit Affair In Datia, Arrested While Fleeing |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A husband allegedly beat his wife to death with sticks over suspicion of an illicit affair in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines police station area where the deceased has been identified as Asha Adivasi, a resident of tribal camp on Seondha Road.

According to reports, the couple worked as laborers to support their family. The accused, Kalicharan Adivasi, committed the crime due to suspicion of an affair.

The deceased's son stated that his parents had been drinking and an argument ensued. The argument escalated to the point where the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife with sticks.

The woman was seriously injured in the attack. Meanwhile, seeing the quarrel between their parents escalate, the two brothers went to sleep in the neighborhood.

When they returned home, they found their mother's dead body. The father was sitting there with a stick in his hand near the corpse. The accused then told the children that he was going to the police station.

After fleeing the scene, the children informed the neighborhood about the murder. The neighbors informed the Civil Lines police. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. They took possession of the body and sent it for a postmortem. After the postmortem, the body will be handed over to the family.

In this case, ASP Sunil Kumar Shivhare said that the accused was caught from the bus. During interrogation, he reportedly told police that he suspected his wife of having a relationship with a man from Nayakheda village in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accused had allegedly planned further violence and was travelling when he was intercepted.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. A case of murder has been registered. Investigation is being done from every angle.