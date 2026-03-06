 MP News: Denied Car Dowry, Man Throws Acid On Wife Carrying 4-Month-Old Daughter In Gwalior
A dowry-related acid attack was reported in Gwalior after a man allegedly threw acid at his wife for refusing to demand a car from her family. The woman suffered burns while holding her four-month-old daughter, who was also splashed. Kotwali Police Station Gwalior registered a case and launched a search for the accused husband.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly threw acid on his wife after she refused to his dowry demand in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The woman was reportedly holding her four-month-old daughter in her lap, when the accused attacked her.

According to reports, the incident occurred and unfolded on March 1 around 11 pm in the Lohia Bazaar area.

28-year-old Yogita Agarwal, a resident of Dabra, Gwalior, was married on February 6, 2024, to Manan, son of Mahendra Agarwal, a resident of Lohia Bazaar, according to Hindu customs.

For about 15–20 days after the marriage, life was reportedly normal. However, her husband and in-laws soon began pressuring her for a car as dowry.

Longing dowry demands

However, Yogita denied all the demands and explained that her father is not financially doing well and cannot afford a car. But despite this, her husband continued to harass her. She also informed her parents about being beaten by her husband over the repeated demands.

Abused & Attacked

On the night of the attack, the accused arrived home in an inebriated state and demanded her wife call her father and arrange a car. When she protested, he began abusing her and allegedly threw a bottle of acid at her. Yogita suffered severe burns on her hands, left calf, and thigh from the acid.

A few drops of acid also fell on her 4-month-old baby daughter, and her father-in-law, Mahendra Agarwal, who rushed to help, received splashes on his shirt as well.

The injured woman, along with the baby, was immediately rushed to the hospital. After treatment, Yogita and her daughter were taken away by her parents. Police have registered a case against the accused husband.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Mohini Verma stated that after the woman was treated, a case has been registered against the accused. The accused is being searched for.

