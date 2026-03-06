 Bhopal News: Karond Residents Stage Protest Over Rising Dog Bite Cases, Accuses Dog Lovers For Filing False Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Karond Residents Stage Protest Over Rising Dog Bite Cases, Accuses Dog Lovers For Filing False Complaints

Bhopal News: Karond Residents Stage Protest Over Rising Dog Bite Cases, Accuses Dog Lovers For Filing False Complaints

Residents of Maple Tree Society in Karond staged a late-night protest on Thursday over the rising problem of stray dogs. They gathered at the society gate and raised slogans against the municipal corporation and dog lovers. Residents claimed dog bite incidents have increased. Police reached the spot and sought five days to resolve the issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Maple Tree Society Residents Stage Protest Over Dog Bite Cases |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A protest was carried out over the issue of dog menace in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday night. The protest was staged by residents of Maple Tree Society located on Jail Road in Karond. 

The residents gathered at the society gate and raised slogans against the municipal corporation and dog lovers. Police reached the spot and tried to calm the situation.

The protest continued even after 11 pm. Residents said they have been facing serious problems due to stray dogs in the colony. 

Increase in dog bite cases

According to them, a large number of dogs from nearby areas have gathered in the locality, leading to an increase in dog bite incidents. Recently, some elderly people and children were also bitten by stray dogs.

Residents said they had complained to the municipal corporation about the issue. However, they alleged that dog lovers filed false complaints against them at the police station after they raised the matter.

Read Also
MP News: 365 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In Gwalior In A Single Day; 7 Bitten By The Same Canine At SAF...
article-image

Police asks for 5 days

Angry over the situation, residents blocked the society gate and protested against the administration. 

They said stray dogs have been targeting people passing through the area, creating fear especially among children and elderly residents.

The police have asked for five days to address the issue. Residents warned that if the stray dog problem is not resolved, they will block the road and intensify their protest.

Read Also
Indore News: 4k+ Dog Bite Cases Reported In 28 Days Of February
article-image

Follow us on