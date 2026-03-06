Indore News: 4k+ Dog Bite Cases Reported In 28 Days Of February | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The growing menace of stray dogs in the city has become a serious concern. In just 28 days of February, as many as 4,166 people were bitten by dogs, including 667 minors and 799 women, according to hospital records. Apart from them, 2,700 men also fell victim to dog bites during the same period.

Despite repeated claims by the Municipal Corporation about catching stray dogs and carrying out sterilization drives, residents say that teams responsible for controlling the stray dog population are rarely seen in many areas.

Doctors at Hukumchand Polyclinic (Lal Hospital) reported that hundreds of dog bite victims are visiting the hospital every month for anti-rabies injections. The latest data from February indicates a worrying rise in such incidents across the city.

According to hospital records, several areas of the city have emerged as major hotspots, where two to four residents are bitten by dogs almost every day.

Major Dog Bite Hotspots

Area Number of Cases

Musakhedi 120

Khajrana 86

Patnipura 76

Vijay Nagar 60

(These four areas are considered the largest hotspots, where multiple cases are reported daily)

Mini hotspots

Area Number of Cases

Dewas Naka 50

Banganga 38

Juni Indore 33