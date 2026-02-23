MP News: Naresh Singh of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Assumes Charge As Nepa Limited’s New CMD

MP News: Naresh Singh Assumes Charge As Nepa Limited’s New CMD | FP Photo

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Naresh Singh of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal assumed charge as the new CMD of Nepa Limited in a formal ceremony held at the organization's administrative building in Nepanagar on Monday.

Nepa Limited is a subsidiary under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries.

He received a Distinguished Service Medal from outgoing CMD Commodore Arvind Wadhera during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, discussions were held about the organisation’s current operational status, possibilities for restarting production, rational utilisation of available resources and strengthening administrative coordination.

The new CMD held an initial review meeting with senior officials to assess key operational challenges and establish immediate priorities.

Officials informed Singh that the organisation has faced difficulties related to raw material availability and financial management in recent times. A phased action plan will be developed to streamline the production process.

The meeting was attended by finance director Pradeep Kumar Naik, deputy general manager Surendra Mehta, senior manager Gyaneshwar Khairnar, manager Sanjeev Kanade, technical secretary Prashant Soni and personal assistant Shirish Yelvankar.