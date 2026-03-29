MP News: India’s First Female Cheetah ‘Mukhi’ Turns 3, Kuno National Park Breaks Into Celebration |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah conservation at Kuno National Park broke into celebration as Mukhi, India’s first female cheetah, became 3-years-old on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the update on social media, calling it a symbol of the success of Project Cheetah and Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife conservation efforts.

Great News from Kuno!



India’s first-born cheetah, ‘Mukhi’, turns 3 today. Her journey, from a tiny cub to a confident mother stands as a powerful symbol of the success of Project Cheetah.



This achievement paves the way for a new direction and growing confidence in MP's wildlife… pic.twitter.com/7XKIj5elD3 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 29, 2026

Mukhi was abandoned by mother

Mukhi was born in March 2023 during the introduction of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park.

Her early life was challenging. Her mother, Jwala, abandoned her and her siblings could not survive the extreme heat.

The forest department rescued Mukhi and raised her under close supervision. It also helped her grow into a strong and healthy adult cheetah.

HISTORIC MILESTONE | India-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to five cubs, the FIRST such case in recent history.#Cheetah #Mukhi pic.twitter.com/1hRTmBecKy — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) November 20, 2025

Mukhi become mother in Nov 2025

Now Mukhi has fully adapted to the forest. She is skilled in hunting and became a mother in November 2025, giving birth to five healthy cubs at 33 months old.

She is caring for her cubs independently, which is crucial for the survival of any species in the wild.

Mukhi, India’s first Indian-born cheetah, turns three today at Kuno National Park—a symbol of hope and progress in India’s cheetah story.

From a tiny cub to a proud mother, her journey marks a quiet but significant milestone.#KunoNationalPrk



@JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/5imt0CkgVP — Department of Forest, MP (@minforestmp) March 29, 2026

Project Cheetah Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said Mukhi’s journey from a vulnerable cub to a mother represents a major milestone for the project, proving that Kuno’s ecosystem is suitable for cheetahs.

DFO R Thirukural added that Mukhi’s behavior, hunting ability, and care for her cubs show that cheetahs are successfully establishing themselves in the park.

Though Mukhi’s birthday was not formally celebrated, her survival and motherhood mark an important achievement in India’s cheetah reintroduction efforts.