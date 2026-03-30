MP News: Illegal Diesel Worth ₹4 Lakh Seized During Raid In Sehore; One Arrested, Two Absconding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 4,825 litres of illegally stored diesel during a raid in Sehore district on Monday.

The action was taken by Jawar Police Station following directions from Deepak Kumar Shukla. The seized diesel is estimated to be worth around ₹4 lakh.

According to police, the action was carried out under the guidance of Additional SP Sunita Rawat and SDOP Damodar Gupta. The raid was led by Jawar police station in-charge Sub-Inspector Hemant Pandey.

Acting on a tip-off from an informer, the police team raided a tin warehouse located on the Indore–Bhopal Road in Jawar. During the search, police found illegal diesel stored in 32 small and large drums kept inside the warehouse shed.

Police recovered a total of 4,825 litres of diesel from the spot.

In the case, police arrested Deepsingh Prahlad Singh Parihar (42), a resident of Jarkhi village in Shajapur district. Two other accused, identified as Jugal Jaiswal from Malipura Ashta and Yash Jaiswal from Ashta, are currently absconding.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation. Teams are conducting raids to arrest the two absconding suspects.

Rumours of fuel shortage spark panic

The rumour led many people to rush to fuel stations to fill their vehicles. However, officials and the MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association clarified that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state. They said petrol pumps usually keep fuel stock for four to five days, while depots, terminals and refineries also have sufficient reserves.

Even if some pumps face temporary shortage due to sudden demand, fresh supply is sent within two to three days. A large fuel reserve is also maintained at Ratnagiri to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Panic buying was reported at several petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh after a message about a possible fuel shortage went viral on social media.