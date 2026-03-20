MP News: Govt Employee, Her Husband Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹10k Bribe For Releasing Pension In Jhabua

MP News: Govt Employee, Her Husband Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹10k Bribe In Jhabua | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Lokayukta caught an official and her husband red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹10k in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua, as reported on Friday.

The action was taken under Sections 7 and 61(2) BNS of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, under the leadership of DIG Manoj Kumar Singh and following directives from Director General Shri Yogesh Deshmukh.

The complainant named Kamal Singh Thakur, 63, a retired compounder from the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary in Petlawad of Jhabua, is a retired government employee.

He alleged that after his retirement, he was supposed to get his pension, gratuity, earned leave, and revised salary. However, when he asked for the same, the concerned official demanded a bribe of ₹12k to process these payments.

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The accused was identified as Ratnaprem Pawar, Assistant Grade-2 at the District AYUSH Office, Jhabua. The officials said that he sent her husband, Narendra Pawar, 63, to collect the bribe.

Acting on the complaint, the Lokyukta set up a trap. As soon as Thakur handed over the amount to the accused, the Lokayoukta officials caught him red-handed at Rajgarh Chowk of Jhabua.

The operation was carried out by Acting Inspector Sachin Pateria, Constables Vijay Kumar, Aditya Singh Bhadauria, Pawan Patoria, Manish Mathur, Kamlesh Tiwari, and female constables Pooja Tomar (807) and Janhavi Sengar (3329) from Indore Police Lines.