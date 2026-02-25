MP News: 1,123 Cases Investigated By Lokayukta Await Disposal, Claims Government In Assembly

MP News: 1,123 Lokayukta Investigated Cases Await Disposal, Claims Government In Assembly | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 1,123 cases filed by Lokayukta police are pending for disposal by the special courts. Besides, 979 criminal cases are under investigation by the police.

This was stated in the written reply, which the state government submitted in the State Assembly in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal on Wednesday.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav gave the information in the Assembly that from January 2022 to January 2026, accused were penalised in 462 cases and acquitted in 270 cases by the special courts.

A total of 1106 cases were pending in special courts in 2025. About 236 criminal cases were registered for abuse of power from 2018 to January 2026.

The MLA Grewal informed that 37,967 complaints were submitted to Lokayukta police from 2018-19 to January 2026. Of them, police registered the cases on 3,716, complaints which is just 9.77% and dismissed the remaining 34,251 complaints. From 2018 to January 2026, 2,041 criminal cases were registered.

The charge sheets

Of the 176 charge sheets presented in the special court in 2024, most were cases registered between 2012 and 2017. On an average, charge sheets were presented in the court four years after the criminal case was registered.

The complaints and FIRs

According to MLA Grewal, the chief minister stated in the reply that the Lokayukta police received the highest number of complaints (5,493) in 2019-20, and the lowest number (4,183) in 2024-25.

The highest number of cases, 378, were registered in 2019 and the lowest number, 152 cases, were registered in 2020.

Out of 236 criminal cases registered by Lokayukta police in 2024, 16 cases were registered based on complaints received.

A criminal case was registered in August 2024 after 17 years on a complaint filed in January 2007, and in June 2024 after 13 years on a complaint filed, that is, November 11.

No FIR against ex-CS, ex-CEO of Livelihood Mission

No criminal case has been filed against former chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and former chief executive officer of Livelihood Mission Lalit Mohan Belwal following the complaint submitted to Lokayukta in March 2025.