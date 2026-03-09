MP News: Lokayukta Registers Bribery Case Against Two Policemen In Barwani | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Lokayukta team registered a bribery case against a sub-inspector and a constable posted at Anjad police station in Barwani district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a jeweller.

The suspects have been identified as sub-inspector Mahavir Singh Chandel and constable Pawan Prajapati. The action was taken following directives from Director General Yogesh Deshmukh to take strict action against corruption.

According to officials, complainant Jayraj Chaudhary, who runs a jewellery shop at MG Road Sarafa Bazaar in Anjad, alleged that the policemen demanded Rs 50,000 to close a suicide-related case in which he had earlier been questioned.

After receiving a written complaint, Lokayukta officials verified the allegations. During verification, constable Prajapati allegedly accepted Rs 15,000 from the complainant and asked for the remaining amount later.

Following confirmation of the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway.