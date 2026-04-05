MP News: Governor Mangubhai Patel Unveils Martyr Ravindra Singh Rathore’s Statue In Badnawar; Plants Sapling To Promote Environmental Awareness |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The State Governor Mangubhai Patel, unveiled the statue of martyr Naib Subedar Ravindra Singh Rathore at a ceremony held at the newly developed Martyr Park in Mathur Colony, Badnawar, on Sunday.

The park was developed by the Municipal Council. Addressing the gathering, Patel recalled Rathore’s life and sacrifice. Born into a farming family in Pana village, he attempted to join the Army three times before succeeding, driven by a strong desire to serve the nation.

On July 9, 2001, he was killed while fighting terrorists in the forests of Surankote tehsil in Jammu. Patel said his life of struggle and sacrifice remains an inspiration for future generations and a matter of pride for the nation.

The Governor praised Municipal Council president Shekhar Yadav for his efforts to honour martyrs. Yadav had earlier established a Martyr Gallery at Nageshwar Dham and conducted rituals for known and unknown martyrs.

During the programme, the Governor planted a sapling to promote environmental awareness. Rathore’s wife, Pratap Kanwar and other family members were present and were honoured.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, MLA Neena Verma, former Cabinet Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, senior officials and a large number of residents attended the ceremony.

MLA flags gaps as Badnawar hospital finally inaugurated

Highlighting earlier shortcomings, MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat said several issues in the 50-bed civil hospital building had been brought to the notice of authorities and stressed that all facilities must be made fully functional for public use.

Read Also MP News: Governor Mangubhai Patel Pays Tribute To Tantya Bhil In Khandwa

The hospital, built for Rs 8.65 crore, was virtually inaugurated by Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday during a public function at the Mandi premises.

Constructed over two-and-a-half years, the building had been ready for nearly a year but remained unopened due to incomplete works.