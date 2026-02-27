MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute At Chandrashekhar Azad’s Birthplace; Announces Azad Park At Bhabra |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad on his 95th martyrdom day and announced the development of Azad Park at his birthplace, Bhabra, now known as Azad Nagar.

Addressing a gathering, Yadav said Azad’s sacrifices would remain an enduring inspiration of patriotism, courage and self-respect. He recalled that Azad joined the Non-Cooperation Movement at the age of 15 and famously declared before a magistrate, “Name: Azad, Father’s name: Swatantra, Home: Jail.”

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to tribal hero Chhitu Kirad. He visited an exhibition organised by the Swaraj Sansthan Directorate and a museum displaying documents and photographs related to Azad’s life and contribution to the freedom struggle.

Inaugurates 49 projects worth Rs 171.19 cr

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan for 49 development projects worth Rs 171.19 crore, including Sandipani Vidyalaya in Khandala built at Rs 34.20 crore and high-level bridges costing Rs 27.75 crore. He also announced rural connectivity roads across development blocks. Yadav said the projects would accelerate the district’s growth.

Under welfare schemes, bank loans worth Rs 4.11 crore were distributed to 75 self-help groups under the Livelihood Mission. Beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Udyam Kranti Yojana, PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme and PM Food Enterprise Upgradation Scheme received assistance.

He also highlighted the Rs 1,800 crore Narmada Pipeline Project for irrigation.

Neemuch to emerge as major textile hub

Neemuch is set to emerge as a major textile hub after Bhilwara, with a proposal to establish a technical textile park near the district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said at an investment seminar in Bhilwara on Thursday.

The proposal was discussed during the Invest in MP interactive session on opportunities in state. Industry representatives cited Neemuch’s location near the Rajasthan border and its proximity, about 110km, to Bhilwara, along with strong highway connectivity, as advantages for expansion.

Textile units in Jhanjharwada, Sonayana and Morwan are engaged in fabric production and processing, generating local employment.

Yadav assured investors of policy support, incentives and improved logistics, saying the state is positioning itself as a preferred destination for textile investment.

Participates in Bhagoria festival at Udaygarh

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the traditional Bhagoria festival at Udaygarh, receiving a traditional welcome from Collector Neetu Mathur, officials and members of the tribal community. Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan presented him with a bow and arrow, symbolising tribal culture.

Tribal youths in colourful attire participated in the celebrations. Men wore dhoti, angochha and safa, while women dressed in kanchli, ghaghra and embroidered garments adorned with silver jewellery. Folk dances were performed to the beats of mandal and dhol.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav described Bhagoria as a symbol of tribal culture, love and harmony, and reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving tribal traditions.