Bhopal News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Halts Convoy, Rushes To Help Accident Victim On Bhopal Airport Road | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped his convoy after spotting an accident victim sufferring on the road in Bhopal on Friday.

The incident took place on Airport Road when he was on his way to the airport from a relative’s house.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, Chouhan can be seen stepping out of his vehicle and walking quickly towards the injured youth. His security staff and team members are also seen lifting the youth carefully and placing him inside a vehicle.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Watch the video below :

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stops convoy on seeing accident victim on Bhopal airport road, calls ambulance & sends him to hospital#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/1RV8PQHtSY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 27, 2026

According to information, a road accident had just taken place and the youth was seen lying on the road with a damaged vehicle nearby.

As soon as Chouhan noticed the scene, he immediately asked his convoy to stop and rushed towards the accident spot.

Sources said the Union Minister gave clear instructions to ensure proper treatment for the youth.

He reportedly told officials to monitor his condition and make sure there was no delay in medical care.

This is not the first time Chouhan has shown such concern. During his time as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he had also stopped his convoy on several occasions to help accident victims and ensure they received timely treatment.

The video has been widely shared online, with many people praising his quick response.

Netizens reacted strongly to the clip, with many users appreciating the Union Minister’s prompt action.

Some users also said that public representatives should set such examples, while others wished for the speedy recovery of the injured youth.

The injured youth is admitted in the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.