 MP News: Class 10 Student Dies On Way To Exam Centre After Her E-Rickshaw Overturns In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Class 10 Student Dies On Way To Exam Centre After Her E-Rickshaw Overturns In Chhatarpur

MP News: Class 10 Student Dies On Way To Exam Centre After Her E-Rickshaw Overturns In Chhatarpur

A 15-year-old student, Deepa Ahirwar from Mau Sahania, died in a road accident while traveling by e-rickshaw to her 10th-grade exam in Naugaon, Chhatarpur district. The vehicle hit a parked bike at the Isanagar intersection and overturned, critically injuring her. She was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident and questioning the driver.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Road Mishap; Class 10 Student Dies After E-Rickshaw Overturns In Chhatarpur | FP Photo/AI-Generated

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student died after her e-rickshaw collided with a parked bike and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Friday. She was on her way to take her board exam when the accident happened.

The impact was so severe that the student suffered heavy blood loss as her head hit the ground with extreme force. She was rushed to the district hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

The horrific road accident occurred in the Chhatarpur district, Isanagar intersection in Naugaon.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest...
article-image

According to reports, Deepa Ahirwar (15), daughter of Sonu Ahirwar, a resident of Mau Sahania, was on her way to Naugaon to take her 10th-grade exam in an e-rickshaw. As soon as the e-rickshaw reached Isanagar intersection, the driver lost control and hit a bike parked on the roadside. In the accident, the e-rickshaw overturned and Deepa was seriously injured.

FPJ Shorts
Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video
Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Kolkata; Visuals Of Tremors Go Viral
Gold, Silver Surge On MCX Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Gold, Silver Surge On MCX Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Centre Rolls Out Digital Rupee Pilot System in PDS as Part of Further Digitalisation of Food Grain Distribution
Centre Rolls Out Digital Rupee Pilot System in PDS as Part of Further Digitalisation of Food Grain Distribution

Succumbed during treatment

With the help of local people, the student was immediately brought to the Community Health Center, Naugaon. Here, BMO Dr. Ravindra Patel declared him dead after preliminary investigation. According to the doctor, the student died on the spot and was brought dead to the hospital.

The family was in turmoil

Upon receiving the news of the daughter's death while she was taking her exams, the family erupted in tears. The family members reached the hospital in a distraught state. Uncle Suraj Ahirwar told that Deepa was bright in studies and was excited about the paper.

Police are investigating

Locals informed police and a team of cops arrived at the scene and began an investigation. The e-rickshaw driver is being interrogated. Police say the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Ahead Of Holi, 28k Buses Set To Go Off-Road From March 2 In The State Amid Protest...
article-image

Follow us on