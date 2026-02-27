MP News: Class 10 Student Dies On Way To Exam Centre After Her E-Rickshaw Overturns In Chhatarpur

MP News: Road Mishap; Class 10 Student Dies After E-Rickshaw Overturns In Chhatarpur | FP Photo/AI-Generated

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student died after her e-rickshaw collided with a parked bike and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Friday. She was on her way to take her board exam when the accident happened.

The impact was so severe that the student suffered heavy blood loss as her head hit the ground with extreme force. She was rushed to the district hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

The horrific road accident occurred in the Chhatarpur district, Isanagar intersection in Naugaon.

According to reports, Deepa Ahirwar (15), daughter of Sonu Ahirwar, a resident of Mau Sahania, was on her way to Naugaon to take her 10th-grade exam in an e-rickshaw. As soon as the e-rickshaw reached Isanagar intersection, the driver lost control and hit a bike parked on the roadside. In the accident, the e-rickshaw overturned and Deepa was seriously injured.

Succumbed during treatment

With the help of local people, the student was immediately brought to the Community Health Center, Naugaon. Here, BMO Dr. Ravindra Patel declared him dead after preliminary investigation. According to the doctor, the student died on the spot and was brought dead to the hospital.

The family was in turmoil

Upon receiving the news of the daughter's death while she was taking her exams, the family erupted in tears. The family members reached the hospital in a distraught state. Uncle Suraj Ahirwar told that Deepa was bright in studies and was excited about the paper.

Police are investigating

Locals informed police and a team of cops arrived at the scene and began an investigation. The e-rickshaw driver is being interrogated. Police say the cause of the accident is being investigated.