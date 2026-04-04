MP News: Governor Mangubhai Patel Pays Tribute To Tantya Bhil In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A grand ceremony was held in Baroda Ahir village under the Pandhana Assembly constituency to mark the birth anniversary of tribal hero and martyr Tantya Bhil on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel attended as chief guest and paid floral tributes to the statue of Tantya Mama.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described Tantya Mama as a symbol of tribal identity, courage and the freedom struggle.

The event was attended by Tribal Affairs Minister Dr Vijay Shah, Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Pandhana MLA Chhaya More, along with several public representatives, officials and villagers.

Dr Vijay Shah announced the construction of a permanent shelter worth Rs 50 lakh outside the memorial complex at Tantya Mama’s birthplace. He also announced that a three-day festival will be organised annually on his birth anniversary, jointly hosted by the Culture and Tribal Affairs departments.

Governor Patel praised MLA Chhaya More, saying her efforts made his visit to the site possible. After the event, he took her along in his helicopter to Khargone, triggering political discussion across the Nimar region.

Recently appointed as BJP state spokesperson, Chhaya More is emerging as a prominent tribal leader with growing public support. The Baroda Ahir event reflected not only a tribute to Tantya Bhil but also a broader narrative of tribal pride, development and rising leadership in the region.

Governor, Minister interact with students

Mangubhai Patel and district in-charge minister Lodhi participated in programmes at the Tantya Bhil memorial in Baroda Ahir village, Khandwa. The Governor interacted with students, asked questions and distributed study materials. He also shared a meal with children and appreciated an innovative initiative using Artificial Intelligence to depict students in their dream professions. Officials, including Rishav Gupta, were present during the programme.

Governor arrives in Mandu

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel arrived in the historic city of Mandu on Saturday. He was warmly welcomed at the helipad by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Collector Priyank Mishra, and Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi with bouquets. Local representatives and senior officials were also present. The Governor later left to attend local programs and visit tourist sites.

Governor to visit Badnawar

Badnawar: District Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Mayank Awasthi inspected arrangements ahead of the proposed visit of Mangubhai Patel to Badnawar on Sunday. Officials reviewed the helipad near Nageshwar, the main function venue at the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, and facilities at the Civil Hospital.

During the visit, the Governor will unveil the statue of martyr Ravindra Singh Rathore at Mathur Colony. He will also inaugurate Shiv Vatika Garden and the new Civil Hospital building. According to Municipal Council Chairperson Meena Shekhar Yadav, the main ceremony and public meeting will be held at the Mandi premises.